2023 September 11 11:53

COSCO SHIPPING completes first shipment for southern hemisphere’s largest wind power project

On August 24 local time, the last tower was successfully unloaded from the vessel “DA GUI” at Geelong Port in Australia. This marks the completion of transportation of the first batch of equipment for Vestas’ Golden Plains project, which is the largest wind power project in the southern hemisphere. “DA XIN”, the second ship working under the project, also departed for Australia after finishing its cargo operations in Tianjin’s Dongzao Port, according to the company's release.

Vestas, the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer and supplier and one of the earliest companies to produce wind turbines, will be supplying 122 sets of V162-6.2MW units of turbines for the Australian project. Once the project is finished, the total capacity of the units will reach 1,300MW, making Golden Plains the largest project of its kind in the entire southern hemisphere.

The completion of transport missions for the Golden Plains project requires dozens of voyages. Following its commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction, COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers technical and business teams carefully planned and designed the loading arrangements, and carried out the process with great precision. During the execution, they closely coordinated with the loading and unloading ports, and assigned experienced port captains to instruct on the specific operations to ensure the safe delivery of goods, both domestically and internationally.

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers specializes in transporting wind power cargo and handles over 3 million cubic meters of it each year. It is well-regarded as an expert in the industry for wind power transportation. The vessel “DA GUI”, which was used for this particular voyage, features a flat deck, BOX-type cargo hold, and double-deck capabilities. It has a lifting capacity of up to 700 tons, which perfectly meets the requirements for hoisting wind power tower components, making it an ideal choice for transporting wind power equipment.

On July 29, “DA GUI” successfully loaded 10 sets of wind turbine tower tube equipment in Taicang, Jiangsu province, and departed for Australia, starting its first voyage for the Golden Plains project. It is reported that the ship accomplished the loading operations for nearly 41,000 cubic meters of wind turbine tower tubes in just 5 days at Taicang Port, receiving wide acclaim for its exceptional service quality and efficiency.