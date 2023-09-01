2023 September 1 17:15

Ascenz Marorka to equip GasLog’s LNG carrier fleet with its "Smart Shipping" solution

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group brand, announces that it has been awarded a contract by GasLog, a leading global provider of LNG shipping services, to equip its entire fleet of more than 35 LNG carriers with its Smart Shipping solution.

GasLog selected Ascenz Marorka after a comprehensive market screening, an in-depth technical assessment and a pilot on two vessels.

The 5-year contract covers the integration of high frequency sensor data and manually reported data as well as a comprehensive set of online applications for managing, monitoring and optimising the energy and the environmental performance of the ships such as weather routing, voyage management, hull and propeller performance monitoring, machinery optimisation, trim optimisation, emissions monitoring and regulatory reporting.

In addition, GasLog will also benefit from exclusive LNG features developed through GTT’s unique expertise such as LNG cargo management, boil-off gas optimisation, heel optimisation, LNG ageing, roll-over prevention, emergency departure management and cargo conditioning.

The project includes an innovative development roadmap to make the Ascenz Marorka solution a key driver of the GasLog digital transformation and to support its objectives in terms of fleet performance optimisation, compliance with the environmental regulations and operational excellence.

