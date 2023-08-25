2023 August 25 11:47

Capacity of FESCO Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy Line increased by 16%

Container ship FESCO Novic put on the line has a capacity of 707 TEU

In expectation of the seasonal increase of the cargo flow, FESCO Transportation Group has performed the rotation of ships on it regular coastal line between Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – FESCO Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy Line (FPKL), having increased it total capacity by 16%, to 1,411 TEU, according to FESCO’s press release.

Multipurpose dry cargo carrier FESCO Nevelsk of 511 TEU in capacity has been replaced with container ship FESCO Novic of 707 TEU in capacity. The other ship operating on FPKL is FESCO Anastasia with a capacity of 704 TEU.

With FESCO Novic put on the line, shipment of containers from Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, an asset of FESCO) will be facilitated. Vessels servicing FESCO Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy Line leave CPV every week. The voyage takes about five days.

FPKL is a part of the FESCO’s intermodal route to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Containers are shipped by railway from Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Irkuts, Kazan, Samara, Rostov-on-Don and other cities of Russia.

Besides, FESCO’s deliveries to the capital of Kamchatka include import cargo from China, Japan, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

