2023 August 22 13:13

Finnlines’ new vessel debuts in September

Finnsirius sets off for its maiden voyage from Naantali via Långnäs to Kapellskär on Friday 15 September 2023. The first passengers will then get to travel on the new vessel. The maiden voyage will feature a special program, and ticket sales have just started, according to the company's release.

Finnsirius is the first of Finnlines’ two new freight-passenger vessels in the Superstar-class and will enter the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route in the autumn. The Superstar vessels will deliver more experiences during the sea voyage.

Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of freight and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from several destinations in the Mediterranean, West Africa, Atlantic coast of both North and South America as well as Asia and Australia.