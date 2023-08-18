2023 August 18 16:16

FESCO transported 15 thousand tonnes of project cargo for Amur Gas Chemical Complex fro China

The equipment which was reloaded from the sea-going ships onto the river barges in the water area of De-Kastri without mooring

FESCO Transportation Group says it has organized and performed project transportation of oversize and overweight chemical equipment intended for Amur Gas Chemical Complex, A total of about 15 thousand tonnes including a 557-tonne polymerisation reactor and a 426-tonne blow-off column were transported from China to the port of De-Kastri in the Khabarovsk Territory.

According to the statement, two ships have made four voyages to deliver 162 units of technological equipment which was reloaded from the sea-going ships onto the river barges in the water area of De-Kastri without mooring. Unloading of one vessel took 6 days.

The barges were then towed to the port of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur and then, by the Amur and Zeya rivers, transported to the site of unloading near the construction site of Amur Gas Chemical Complex.

