2023 August 8 15:46

EMCO completed assembling foundation of stacker-reclaimer intended for coal transportation to Coal Seaport Shakhtersk

Image source: EMCO facility will have a capacity of 4,000 tonnes of coal per hour

East Mining Company (EMCO) says it has completed assembling the foundation of the stacker-reclaimer which will be involved in transportation of coal from Solntsevsky Coal Mine to Coal Seaport Shakhtersk (the key logistics asset of East Mining Company) in the Sakhalin Region. The assembling works at the storage facilities of Solntsevsky Coal Mine have also been completedsays EMCO.

The facility will be 23 kilometers long and will have a capacity of 4,000 tonnes of coal per hour. It construction has been acknowledged as the priority project in the Sakhalin Region. It is to decrease the load on highways and contribute to decarbonization of the Sakhalin Region’s economy. The project is being implemented in the framework of the Free Port of Vladivostok.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, East Mining Company (EMCO) is going to have its 23-km long conveyor for coal transportation from Solntsevsky Coal Mine to Coal Seaport Shakhtersk ready by 1 November 2023. The port’s storage facilities and the mine are to be ready by December 1. The minor technological line is to be launched in early 2024 with the full-scale launching scheduled for G3’2024. The conveyor will let increase coal transportation from the mine to the port to 20 million tonnes per year.

East Mining Company (EMCO) is a coal producer in the Sakhalin Region. It controls the full cycle from the extraction to the shipment of brown coal. Its Sakhalin coal reserves have more than 300 million tons (confirmed by State), and a prospected reserve in the Magadan region of more than 100 million tons. The company’s key production assets are Solntsevsky Coal Mine LLC and Coal Seaport Shakhtersk LLC. The latter has the status of a free port.

Port of Shakhtersk is a coal marine terminal, one of Russia’s ten largest ports in terms of dry bulk cargo volume, and a gate for coal exports of EMCO.

Coal Seaport Shakhtersk is set going to handle over 13.5 million tonnes in 2023 and increase its throughput to 20 million tonnes in several years. From the beginning of the navigation season and up to 10 July 2023, the prt shipped over 5.4 million tonnes of coal, up 25.6% (1.1 million tonnes), year-on-year.

Photos from EMCO website