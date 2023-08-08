2023 August 8 12:58

FESCO launches intermodal route from Belarus to India and China via Saint-Petersburg

From Saint-Petersburg, cargoes are transported to the ports of destination by deep sea lines

FESCO Transportation Group says it has organized a new intermodal route from Belarus to India, Vietnam and China via Saint-Petersburg. At the first stage cargoes are transported by railway from Vitebsk to port station Avtovo in Saint-Petersburg. Then containers are reloaded onto FESCO’s ships and transported by regular deep sea lines to the Indian port of Nhava Sheva and Chinese port of Richjao, Lianyungang, Shanghai, Ningbo, and Yantian. The entire intermodal transportation takes about 50 days, according to FESCO.

Loading of ships returning to Saint-Petersburg is foreseen by the route. Besidesm cargo can be delivered to the Vietnamese port of Haiphong and other countries of the South-Asia Region with a transshipment in the port of Ningbo.

The first container train loaded with 80 TEU of sawn timber left Vitebsk on 20 June 2023 and arrived in Saint-Petersburg on June 22. The batch of cargo was then dispatched by Fesco ship on June 30. The containers are expected to arrive in Shanghai on August 9.

“The new intermodal route is primarily focused on manufacturers in the Republic of Belarus, who can transport their goods at an attractive cost and in optimal time due to a small railway leg, while bypassing the overloaded Eastern Polygon, by FESCO’s own services, within which we provide clients with a guaranteed space on our ships,” said German Maslov, Vice President, Linear and Logistics Division, FESCO.

