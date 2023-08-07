2023 August 7 09:19

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 7M’2023 rose by 3% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.3%

In January-July 2023, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka rose by 3%, year-on-year, to 8.9 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume fell by 7.7% to 5.77 million tonnes including 1.19 million tonnes of paper (-9.4%) and 1.1 million tonnes of wood pulp (+39.3%). Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 24.4% to 1.65 million tonnes, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell almost 5 times to 229.44 thousand tonnes.

Handling of imports rose by 30.8% to 3.14 million tonnes including 1.64 million tonnes of ran wood (up almost 2 times), 205.5 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-20.4%), 602.9 thousand tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9.6%), 423 thousand tonnes of general cargo (-13.5%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 8.9% to 2 million tonnes, coastal traffic fell by 55.9% to 165.88 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.3% to 355.66 thousand TEU.

Vessel traffic rose by 1.4% to 1,416 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2022, the port handled 16.3 million tonnes of cargo.