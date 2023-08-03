2023 August 3 12:38

Capacity of FESCO’s line between Russia and India increased to 1.1 thousand TEU

FESCO Transportation Group increased the capacity of its deep sea line between Russia and India to 1.1 thousand TEU having put its own container ship on the line. Transit time of FESCO Indian Line (FIL) has been reduced to 18 days, says FESCO.

The service now operates on the Mundra – Nhava Sheva – Novorossiysk and back route. The frequency of shipments at the first stage is once a month. When the second ship is put on the line, the frequency will be increased to once in two weeks.

The bulk of the cargo flow is made by food products, cellulose, polymeric materials and other goods. Dangerous goods and oversize cargo can also be carried by the line.

FESCO also carries cargo to the Indian port of Nhava Sheva via Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of FESCO Transportation Group).

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, FESCO Transportation Group expanded the geography of its deep sea container services with the launching of FESCO Indian Line from the ports of India to Novorossiysk in February 2023. According to the Group’s statement, the new line operated on the Novorossiysk – Ambarli – Nhava Sheva – Mundra route with average transit time from the ports of India making 25 days.

When speaking at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2023, German Maslov, Vice-President, Linear & Logistics Division of FESCO, said that FESCO forecasted the increase of container transportation between Russia and India to 89 thousand TEU (in 2022 — 76 thousand TEU).

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.