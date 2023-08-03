2023 August 3 09:41

APM Terminals Callao receives largest capacity container ship to ever berth in Peru

This week, the Callao Multipurpose North Terminal, operated by APM Terminals, welcomed "MSC Chiyo", the largest capacity container ship to ever call in Peru. The new container ship, operated by shipping line MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) came into operation this year, according to the company's release.

At 366m long and 51m wide, the vessel operates on the ANDES Service, which connects Callao with the Asian continent. The MSC Chiyo has a higher-than-normal container capacity due to its maximum draft of 17 meters. With 16,616 TEU (20-foot container equivalent) on board, it became the largest capacity vessel to ever arrive on the west coast, compared to the 14,000 TEU ships normally operating on the same service.

During its stay at APM Terminals Callao, 2,586 crane moves were made in total. This included 1,522 import TEUs and 1,483 export TEUs, which were handled with the terminals five super post panamax ship-to-shore cranes for almost the entire operation.