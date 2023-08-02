  • Home
  • 2023 August 2 12:26

    FESCO expands its fleet with new container ship of 2.47 thousand TEU

    Image source: FESCO
    The ship will operate in the line linking the ports of China and Saint-Petersburg

    FESCO Transportation Group says new container ship named Sankt Peterburg has joined its fleet. It is the third container ship of six modern vessels which are to join the group’s fleet in 2023, says press center of the group’сообщает пресс-служба группы.

    The ship built in 2023 has a length of 172 meters, width — 32.2 meters, deadweight – 31.49 thousand tonnes, capacity — 2,471 TEU, crew – 19.

    Sankt Peterburg will service FESCO’s foreign trade line linking the ports of China and Saint-Petersburg. The vessels will leave the port of Ningbo for its first voyage in mid-August 2023.

    Thus, the fleet operated by the Group currently numbers 34 vessels.

    FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

