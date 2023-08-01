2023 August 1 15:46

Damen Shipyards and Feyz Group sign contract for three new Damen Combi Freighters 3850

Damen Shipyards and Turkey’s Feyz Group have signed a contract for the delivery of three new DAMEN Combi Freighters 3850 for delivery in early 2025, according to the company's release.

Damen is marking the first new build cargo vessel sales to a Turkish customer. Combi Freighter (CF) 3850 is a recently re-designed general cargo vessel with a deadweight of 3,850 tonnes. With a length overall of 89.70 metres and a 12.50-metre beam, it is capable of maintaining speeds of more than 10 knots in headwinds when fully loaded, due to the hydrodynamic properties of the hull shape.

This delivers not only exceptional performance, it also results in it requiring less power than comparable vessels, leading to a smaller engine (1104 kW) that consumes considerably less fuel and requires less maintenance. The cargo hold tank top strength is reinforced to carry 15 tonnes per square metre and the CF 3850 can carry up to 172 containers; 108 in the hold and 64 on deck. Movable bulkheads enable partial tween- decks flexibility, allowing a wide range of cargos to be carried on a single voyage. The CF 3850 is built along with the other members of the DAMEN Combi Freighter range at the DAMEN Yichang Shipyard in China. Series construction enables competitive pricing of new-build vessels while also guaranteeing the quality of the construction and allowing for any modifications required by clients.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components.