  • 2023 August 1 13:08

    FESCO and RZD to increase container train handling capacity of Commercial Port of Vladivostok by 40%

    Image source: FESCO
    Infrastructure development will let CPV handle up to 10 pairs of container trains per day

    FESCO Transportation Group and Russian Railways have started developing the project on construction of additional railway track linking the station of Vladivostok and Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of FESCO) that will let increase container train handling capacity of Commercial Port of Vladivostok by 40%, FESCO says.

    The investment project foresees the construction of the second approach to the station of Vladivostok as well as the reconstruction of tracks at the station.

    According to the calculations, infrastructure development and intensification of shunting work will let CPV increase its throughput from handling 7 pairs of container trains per day to up to 10 pairs of container trains. Total number of trains handled by CPV including trains with general cargo will be increased from 10 pairs to 12-14 pairs per day.

    At the second phase, when the entire programme foreseen by CPV development strategy is competed, the develop facilities will let increase the capacity of the station and the port to 16 pairs per day.

    “CPV has been holding leadership in container throughput in Russia for three and a half years already, while 70% of cargo arriving by sea is sent to other regions of Russia by rail. Therefore, such a close cooperation with Russian Railways is one of the significant priorities for the development of the port,” said Boris Ivanov, Vice President for Production Development, FESCO.

    CPV is working closely with Russian Railways to speed up shipment of containers by rail. At present, the technology for dispatching twin trains from CPV has already been developed. A single dispatch center has been launched, in which specialists from the port and Russian Railways jointly perform operational tasks, thus accelerating the process of handling. A project to jointly inspect trains arriving at Vladivostok station has been implemented. There is an electronic document management system. Thanks to these organizational and technological solutions, it was possible to halve the total processing time of container trains - from eight to four hours.

    FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

  RSS   Subscription

