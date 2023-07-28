2023 July 28 16:55

Elogen to supply a 2.5 MW electrolyser to its Korean partner Valmax for a mobility demonstration project in Pyeongchang

Elogen, a GTT group company, announces the signature of a contract with Valmax Technology Corporation (Valmax), a system integrator for energy solutions in the hydrogen sector, to design and manufacture a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyser with a power of 2.5 MW.

The electrolyser, with a production capacity of up to 1 ton of hydrogen per day, will be part of a mobility demonstration project.

Valmax will locally assemble the balance-of-plant of Elogen's state-of-the-art electrolyser, which Elogen will install in Pyeongchang, in the province of Gangwon, in 2025.

This contract comes into the framework of the collaboration agreement signed between Elogen and Valmax in May 2022[1] to supply electrolysers in South Korea to produce green hydrogen.

Elogen, a technological expert at the service of green hydrogen, develops cutting-edge technologies to design and produce PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysers to meet new uses of hydrogen in mobility, industry and energy storage. Elogen, a company of the GTT group, relies on a powerful R&D and a rigorous manufacturing process to provide its customers with competitive, reliable systems tailored to their needs. The technological solutions developed by Elogen, particularly suitable for renewable energies, demonstrate high efficiency and performance.



Valmax Technology Corporation operates our business across a wide variety of energy sectors, including oil, natural gas and hydrogen, with the best technology in terms of power plant and energy solution supply. It has been recognized for its technology in the field of fuel supply systems related to natural gas plants, providing the best solutions from design to maintenance, and has recently successfully entered the field of fuel supply systems installed on ships using natural gas, both at domestic market and overseas market. Valmax Technology Corporation provides customized energy solutions with the best technology to take off as the Best Energy Solution Provider and we are expanding its scope to green energy and hydrogen business. In addition, as a member of the Hydrogen Energy Network (Hynet), we entered the hydrogen refueling station business and actively participated in the government’s hydrogen economy plan, leading the era of low carbon green energy.