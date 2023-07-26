2023 July 26 09:47

FESCO is interested in construction of dry bulk / container carrier of Project 00108 in Astrakhan

The Group is set to develop cargo transportation by inland water ways

FESCO delegation headed by Andrey Severilov, Chairman of FESCO BoD, visited Astrakhan based shipyard Lotos of USC’s Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair. FESCO management got acquainted with Project 00108 of multipurpose dry bulk / container carrier of Volgo-Don Max class that can operate in the North-South international transport corridor (ITC), the development of which is under a special focus of FESCO, says press center of the Group.

The parties discussed the construction of the first four ships in the series.

When speaking at SPIEF-2023, Andrey Severilov told about the negotiations between FESCO and USC on designing of river/sea class ships based on Project 00108 since the Group is going to develop cargo transportation by inland water ways of Russia and is working on creation of a river fleet for operation on the Volga in the framework of the North-South corridor.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair of United Shipbuilding Corporation signed a contract for construction and delivery of four multipurpose dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108. The ships will be deployed for operation in the North-South transport corridor. Two of them are to be delivered in 2024, the other two – in 2025. Each ship costs RUB 1.741 billion.

Project 00108 was developed by Nizhny Novgorod based design bureau Vympel (an asset of USC). It is Russia’s first design of a dry bulk / container carrier able to transport containers of international standard including reefer containers.

The ship is of Volgo-Don Max class with the maximum possible dimensions and displacement to transit the Volga-Don Canal. It can operate in sea waters and on inland water ways.

Key particulars: LOA — 141 m, BOA — 16.9 m, depth — 6.3 m, capacity of holds – 12,000 cbm, deadweight (sea) — 9,200 t (with draft of 5.3 m), deadweight (river) – 5,000 t (with draft of 3.6 m), speed — 10.