2023 July 25 17:46

GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter, an order from its partner Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.