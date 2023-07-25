2023 July 25 10:44

New Caspian container terminal will let FESCO organize logistic services within North-South ITC

The company sees a considerable potential in the development of the international transport corridor

Having launched a container terminal in the Caspian Sea, FESCO will be able not only to scale up the existing routes on the Transcaspian branch of the international transport corridor but also organize its own logistic services in the framework of the North-South corridor, thus giving an impetus to further development of the region’s trade and economic potential.

Andrey Severilov, Chairman of FESCO BoD, and Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region, discussed the development of a container terminal in the region. The discussion covered various aspects and prospects of the terminal which could service the growing traffic on the North-South international transport corridor (ITC).

During his business visit to the Astrakhan Region, Andrey Severilov also visited the port of Cargo Company “Armada” JSC and production facilities of Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association (ASPO, part of USC) to learn about the opportunities offered by the transport and infrastructure infrastructure in the region.

“The Group is open to a dialogue aimed at logistics development in the region. We are particularly interested in creation of a modern container terminal in the Caspian Sea. FESCO sees a considerable potential and role of the Astrakhan Region in the development of the North-South international transport corridor, which is gaining key importance for Russia's foreign trade links. The possibility of creating logistics centers in the Astrakhan Region can have an essential impact on infrastructure development in the region, give an impetus to its modernization, and open new export opportunities for enterprises in the region," said Chairman of FESCO BoD.

