2023 July 20 10:09

Cosco Shipping provides service for Bangladesh's first large-scale wind power project

As a wind power transportation expert, COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers recently transported three sets of wind turbine equipment to Bangladesh for the northern wind farm of the Bangladesh Coba Wind Power Project Phase II, which was executed by POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited (POWERCHINA Chengdu), according to the company's release.

The Coba Project is the first large-scale wind power project in Bangladesh. Previously, despite challenges posed by the pandemic, typhoons, and customs clearance, COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers had completed the entire logistics service program for the southern wind farm of Project Phase I.





