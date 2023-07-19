2023 July 19 13:53

Finnlines takes delivery of the first hybrid Superstar freight-passenger vessel

Finnsirius, the first of the series of two freight-passenger (ro-pax) vessels, was delivered at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China, on 18 July 2023. The vessel will enter Finnlines’ Finland–Sweden (Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär) line. Traffic is scheduled to start in September 2023, according to the company's release.

The combined freight and passenger vessel, Finnsirius was delivered to Finnlines on 18 July 2023.



Freight and passenger shipping company Finnlines will make major investments in its route between Finland, Åland and Sweden during 2023, by introducing two new Superstar freight-passenger vessels.

The first hybrid ro-pax vessel, whose construction started in June 2021, was delivered to Finnlines on 18 July 2023. Finnsirius will start operating on the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route in September 2023. The second vessel, Finncanopus, is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023. The two ships are the largest ro-pax vessels in the Finnlines fleet. The cargo capacity will increase by nearly 24 per cent to 5,200 lane metres and passenger capacity will double from today’s 554 to 1,100.

The new ro-pax vessels are part of Finnlines EUR 500-million Green Newbuilding Programme, which comprises both ro-pax and ro-ro vessels, all equipped with state-of-the-art sustainable solutions. Three new hybrid ro-ro vessels started operating in summer 2022.



Type of vessel: freight-passenger / Ro-pax

Ice class: 1 A Super

Length, overall: 235.6 m

Breadth, moulded: 33.3 m

Gross tonnage: 65,692

Deadweight: 11,980

Lane metres: 5,200

Design speed: 16.3 / 21.0 knots

Engine output: 4 x 7,200 kW

Flag: Finland

Passengers: 1,100

Passenger cabins: 323

Route: Finland–Sweden (Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär)

Emission reduction technology

Air lubrication

Battery pack

Exhaust gas abatement

Onshore power

Auto-mooring

Waste heat recovery

Ballast water treatment



Finnlines is a shipping operator of freight and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from several destinations in the Mediterranean, West Africa, Atlantic coast of both North and South America as well as Asia and Australia.