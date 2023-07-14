2023 July 14 15:25

Costa Rica inaugurates two new container scanners at Moin Terminal

The Government of Costa Rica and APM Terminals Moin inaugurated two new container scanners today. These will provide additional security for containers leaving the terminal to various international markets, according to APM Terminals's release.

The two new scanners will join an existing scanner that has been in operation since 2020, providing the Government of Costa Rica with better tools to prevent illegal cargo and container contamination.

This important investment, made by APM Terminals Moin, will be implemented and operated by the Costa Rican authorities and will provide greater security for the country's exports.



From 13 July, 2023, the Government of Costa Rica will handle the security of the Moin Container Terminal (TCM) through local law enforcement. APM Terminals Moin believes these actions will improve the image of Costa Rica as a safer country for international markets.

Since starting operations in October 2018, APM Terminals Moin has handled more than 5 million containers. The terminal has the capacity to handle container ships of up to 8,500 TEU. APM Terminals Moin is an important gateway for North American and European markets.