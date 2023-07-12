2023 July 12 16:25

GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding for tank design of two new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter of 2023, an order from its partner Dalian Shipbuilding Industry & Co for the tank design of two Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers on behalf of CMES LNG Carrier Investment INC.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 175,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.