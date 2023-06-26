  • Home
  • 2023 June 26 17:48

    APM Terminals ramps up testing of automated straddle carriers in Aarhus

    APM Terminals has received two additional automated straddle carriers from ZPMC as part of a first-of-its-kind pilot project in a real terminal environment at the yard in Aarhus. Here they will join forces with the initial prototype, which was already introduced in the beginning of 2022, according to the company's release.

    The two high-performance automated straddle carriers, nicknamed Blue Bots, are part of ZPMC’s ground-breaking automated straddle carrier program and have been specifically built for APM Terminals Aarhus based on specifications and learnings from the yard.

    Here, the first Blue Bot has already been undergoing tests on new capabilities, such as navigation in the reefer area and picking and placing containers to and from a test quay crane lane, completing more than 6,000 lifts and navigating some 800 km withing the testing area, where the automated straddle carriers do not interfere with daily operations.

    The new straddle carriers can operate automatically at low temperatures, meeting the needs of terminal automation. They have been further optimized and equipped with hybrid diesel generators and lithium battery to meet the demand for intelligent environmental protection while also securing convenient operation and maintenance.

