2023 June 26 14:03

Côte d’Ivoire Terminal receives 3-star Green Terminal label

Côte d'Ivoire Terminal (CIT), a joint venture of AGL Group – Africa Global Logistics and APM Terminals, has just been awarded the Green Terminal label – 3 stars – following the audit conducted on 25 and 26 May 2023 by Bureau Veritas, according to APM Terminals's release.

The audit was conducted by Bureau Veritas Côte d'Ivoire experts on the basis of eight pillars of the labelling process, which includes work processes, construction of infrastructures that comply with international standards, acquisition of more environmentally-friendly handling equipment, waste management and employee training in good practices related to environmental issues.



The continuation of the terminal’s energy transition approach with new clean energy equipment and the monitoring of environmental indicators aimed at optimising and controlling the carbon impact of its activities remains the priority at CIT and the terminal remains open to seeking partnerships for the supply of energy from renewable sources.

The completion of current labelling was achieved in several stages and with the mobilisation of several teams.

These included construction teams, with an objective of EDGE certification of port buildings and infrastructures; technical teams, with the deployment of electrical equipment and in particular the implementation of 36 electric tractors; and finally, management and Operations for the implementation of digitalised solutions to optimise activities after the go-live of the terminal. The level of investment deployed to achieve this objective, excluding equipment, represents 10% of the overall cost of the project.

The new Côte d'Ivoire Terminal in Abidjan officially marked its operational and commercial go-live on 2 November 2022, following two years of construction works.