2023 June 16 14:45

Cai Mep International Terminal achieves a new productivity record

This month, the Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT), a joint venture between APM Terminals, Vietnam Maritime Corporation and Saigon Port, successfully achieved a new productivity record. The record was set while handling the M/v Maersk Emden, part of 2M Alliance’s TP6/Pearl service, which connects Vietnam with the US West Coast, according to APM Terminals's release.

Within a span of just 20 hours, CMIT efficiently and safely handled nearly 7,000 TEUs of import, export, transshipment and empty containers, setting a new productivity record of 233 containers/hour. This outstanding performance enabled the M/v Maersk Emden to depart three hours ahead of schedule, facilitating the Vietnam - US Trade to be connected in the fastest possible way.

Port productivity of 233 containers/hour is typically only achieved when using 7-8 large Ship-to-Shore cranes for vessels at major transshipment hubs worldwide. However, CMIT accomplished this impressive productivity record by deploying only 6 STS cranes with an average crane productivity of over 42 containers/hour. This achievement continues to elevate the position of the Cai Mep deep-water port cluster and Vietnam's seaport industry.



CMIT consistently performs well in reducing port stays. In the recently published 2022 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), CMIT ranked 12th out of 348 global container ports for efficiency. The CPPI is published by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

This is the second consecutive year that Cai Mep ranked in the top 20 in this prestigious assessment, in which terminal productivity is an important factor. CMIT's pioneering efforts in accommodating the world’s largest vessels over the years, along with its outstanding productivity, significantly contributed to the Cai Mep’s overall achievement.