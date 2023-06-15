2023 June 15 10:52

FESCO’s first vessel to Chukotka leaves Vladivostok under Northern Delivery Programme 2023

This navigation season, the group’s ships will make six voyages under the programme

FESCO has started participating in the Northern Delivery Programme 2023, On June 13, the Group’s first vessel left Commercial Port of Vladivostok for Chukotka. The ship will deliver 398 TEU and 81 tonnes of general cargo to remote areas in the North, says press center of FESCO Transportation Group.

The ship is to arrive in Chukotka on 23 June. This navigation season, the group’s ships are to make six voyages under the programme.

The Northern Delivery is a programme aimed at transportation of cargo and vital products by inland water ways and seaborne transport to supply for 3 million people living in 25 regions of Russia’s Far North.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, in the navigation season of 2022 FESCO delivered 77 thousand tonnes of cargo to Chukotka port, 87% more than in 2021.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers more than 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.