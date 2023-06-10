  • Home
  2023 June 10

    Stena Line and Port of Gothenburg take next step towards Arendal

    Stena Line and Port of Gothenburg have signed an agreement for the relocation of Stena Line’s Denmark- and Germany ferry operations to an all-new terminal in Arendal, Gothenburg. The new location will meet the needs of sustainable transport solutions for both Stena Line and Port of Gothenburg, Stena Line said.

    The agreement between Stena Line and Port of Gothenburg includes the construction of the new terminal as well as rent and leasing of the terminal area and a new terminal building. The contract stretches over 25 years.

    Given new prerequisites for future development of the City of Gothenburg, Stena Line sees a positive potential in the new location for its terminals.

    “Stena Line has an ambitious agenda to strengthen our position as a leader in sustainable shipping and this deal will give us the tools to grow long term in Gothenburg”, says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO Stena Line. ”We expect a continued increase of demand from our passengers and freight customers and in Arendal we will be able to expand while also supporting Gothenburg to develop sustainably”.

    Stena Line’s ferries have been based in central Gothenburg since the 1960’s and the company currently runs daily trips to Frederikshavn, Denmark, and Kiel, Germany from its two terminals in Gothenburg.

    As part of Stena Line’s goal of reducing its environmental impact, the company will gradually shift to new sustainable fuels in its fleet of vessels, and this will require both infrastructure and well working supply chains to support the transition.

    ”The new terminal in Arendal will future proof Stena Line’s needs for the ferry traffic to Denmark and Germany”, says Carl-Johan Hellner, Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for strategy, ports and terminals at Stena Line. ”We are looking forward to a continued co-operation with Port of Gothenburg and the City of Gothenburg to secure the infrastructure solutions needed to meet our customers’ demands for efficient logistics but also the supply of new sustainable fuels.”

    Considering high demands for a high-quality port and terminal the parties in the agreement have defined a time plan with the ambition to take the new terminal into use during 2028.

    “With the agreement in place we are a big step closer to a relocation of Stena Line’s operations. To consolidate the terminal operations to the heart of the freight hub in the outer harbour is a logical step that gives us synergies and strengthened opportunities to continue developing the whole port in line with our sustainability ambitions”, says Elvir Dzanic, CEO Port of Gothenburg.

    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 39 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 25,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 5,900 employees and an annual turnover of 17.6 billion SEK.

