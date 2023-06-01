2023 June 1 14:54

Gas leak at Melkoya stopped - Equinor

The gas that leaked is used for cooling during production of LNG

The gas leak that occurred at the Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkoya on 31 May has been stopped and normalisation is under way, Equinor said in its news release.



Equinor’s emergency response organisation has been demobilised and the emergency services have left Melkoya.



The leak occurred in connection with a valve in one of the plant’s cooling circuits. The gas that leaked is used for cooling during production of liquid natural gas (LNG).



Equinor’s emergency response organisation was mobilised and the incident was handled in collaboration with emergency services. Relevant authorities were notified. There were 98 people present at the factory when the incident occurred. All personnel are accounted for and no injuries were reported.



It is too soon to say when production at the plant can be resumed.