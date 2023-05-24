2023 May 24 15:49

FESCO Service LLC supports the idea of building a ship repair cluster in Primorye

There is a shortage of highly qualified specialists in the labor market of the region

Vladivostok based FESCO Service LLC (a company of FESCO Transportation Group) supports the idea of building a ship repair cluster in the Primorsky Territory with an internal cooperation of the participants, Aleksandr Ulitin, General Director of FESCO Service, told IAA PortNews.

According to him, the cluster will let consolidate the efforts of ship repair companies operating in the region in order to solve common problems typical for the industry.

The head of the company explained that it is crucial for staffing ship repair yards. “We will need new employees for the further development of the enterprise. However, there is a shortage of highly qualified specialists in the labor market of the region. We feel the need to create a unified center for training of the industry personnel,” said Alexander Ulitin adding that there is also a need to create closer cooperation between ship repair companies in the region in order to reduce the time for fleet repair during the periods of peak loads. These issues need to be addressed together.”

FESCO Service LLC is a ship repair company of FESCO Transportation Group. It is a multifunctional company for maintenance and repair of sea-going vessels in the Far East Basin of Russia. The company’s facilities are located in the water area of the port of Vladivostok. FESCO Service repairs over 100 vessels of various types per year.

