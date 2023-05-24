2023 May 24 12:52

Ship repair company FESCO Service to acquire floating dock of 20 thousand tonnes in capacity

Image source: FESCO Service LLC

The facility is to be installed in the port of Vladivostok

Vladivostok based FESCO Service LLC (a company of FESCO Transportation Group) is going to acquire and install a floating dock of 20 thousand tonnes in capacity at the production facilities of the ship repair yard in Vladivostok, Aleksandr Ulitin, General Director of FESCO Service, told IAA PortNews.

“We plan to implement the project in the coming year – year and a half,” said Aleksandr Ulitin.

According to him, the company will also perform the reconstruction of its Pier No 3 to welcome ships with a larger draft. Besides, certain works are planned to expand the capacity of a concrete berth so that it could accommodate several vessels simultaneously. The company also acquires modern equipment for plasma cutting of metal. New concrete foundation for that equipment is currently under construction in one of the yard’s workshops.

FESCO Service LLC is a ship repair company of FESCO Transportation Group. It is a multifunctional company for maintenance and repair of sea-going vessels in the Far East Basin of Russia. The company’s facilities are located in the water area of the port of Vladivostok. FESCO Service repairs over 100 vessels of various types per year.

