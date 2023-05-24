2023 May 24 10:32

DSME opts for TMC’s compressors for two LNG carriers

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has chosen Norwegian supplier TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver the marine compressed air system to two LNG carriers that the Korean shipbuilder is constructing for Greek shipowner Maran Gas Maritime, according to TMC Compressors's release.

TMC will deliver an energy-efficient marine compressed air system to the two LNG vessels, including control and service air compressors.



TMC will manufacture the equipment in Europe and ship it DSME in Korea. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The two 174,000 cubic metre LNG ships will equipped with a high-pressure dual-fuel propulsion engine and smart energy saving systems. They will be built at the Okpo Shipyard and are expected to be delivered in 2026.



Maran Gas Maritime is a unit of Angelicoussis Shipping Group.

TMC is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.