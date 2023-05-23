2023 May 23 17:48

GTT and Samsung Heavy Industries receive AiP from Lloyd’s Register for the application of a new design of LNGC featuring GTT’s three-tank concept

GTT and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) have received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register for the application of a new design of LNG Carrier (LNGC) featuring GTT’s three-tank concept equipped with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. This approval is the result of a Joint Development Project (JDP) initiated in 2022, aiming at designing a new generation of LNGC, according to GTT's release.

The JDP study has demonstrated several benefits of this new design for ship-owners and operators. This three-tank LNGC concept permits an increase in LNG cargo capacity and improves maintenance efficiencies through the suppression of one cofferdam, one pump tower and all associated cryogenic equipment (liquid and gas domes, valves, piping, radars, etc.).

At the same time, the improved ratio between the volume of LNG transported and the surface area of the cryogenic liner will make it possible to achieve a boil-off rate as low as 0.080% of tank volume per day with the Mark III Flex technology, compared to 0.085% of the volume per day with the LNGCs currently in operation (for a 174,000 m3 LNGC). In addition, this three-tank LNGC design provides an almost equivalent loading time as a standard four-tank LNGC configuration, thanks to an adapted pump tower. In addition to these benefits, the removal of a cofferdam, pump tower and its associated equipment reduces the weight of the ship.