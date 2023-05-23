2023 May 23 17:01

FESCO resumes its service linking Chinese ports with Pevek from July

The seasonal line was launched in September 2020

FESCO Arctic Line linking the Chinese ports with the port of Pevek in the Chukotka Autonomous Area will resume its operation from July, Arkady Korostelyov, Chairman of FESCO’s executive board, said at Russia-China Business Forum in Shanghai when speaking at the session “Russia-China transport cooperation: development scenarios”, says FESCO.

“From July, we resume the operation of FESCO Arctic Line from the Chinese ports to Pevek with the beginning of the Arctic navigation season, — he said. — We are actively developing intermodal services, in view of the growing traffic we expand interaction with the Chinese companies in the part of our joint participation in construction of new distribution centers and terminals”.

He also told about the launching of new Deep Sea foreign trade routes and creation of a trade and logistics center in the Jewish Autonomous Region at the border with the Heilongjiang province, outlined the issues for interaction with the Chinese partners towards the construction of distribution centers.

According to the reports of IAA PortNews, FESCO Transportation Group says launched FESCO Arctic Line in September 2020. According to the company’s statement, the service was intended to connect the ports of Provideniya and Pevek in the Chukotka Autonomous Area with the ports of China and the USA along the following route: Qingdao (China) - Taicang (China) - Provideniya - Pevek and Everett (USA) - Provideniya - Pevek. Multipurpose ice-class vessels ‘FESCO Uliss’ and ‘FESCO Paris’ were involved from July to October.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 33 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.