2023 May 23 16:29

Preparations for construction of additional chamber at lock No 15 began at Gorodetsky hydrosystem

Image source: Rostransmodernizatsiya

Preparatory works for the modernization of Gorodetsky hydrosystem’s locks NoNo 15 and 16 and construction of an additional chamber at lock No 15 have begun in Gorodets (Nizhny Novgorod Region). The project on modernization of the chambers without their complete decommissioning is being implemented for the first time in modern Russia. Th works are to be completed in 2025, says Rostransmodernizatsiya.

The goal of the project is to ensure uninterrupted and safe navigation along the entire shipping can of the Volga from Gorodets to Nizhny Novgorod. The length of the challenging section is 40 km.

The progress of the works has been checked by the members of the Federation Council Committee on economic policy. “The project is important for Russia since its implementation will have an impact on the entire water transport system of the country and it is important for the Nizhny Novgorod Region. It will let multiply cargo turnover on this section from the current 4 million tonnes to 25 million tonnes. Besides, with the large ships able to pass the section, an impetus will be given to the further development of water tourism,” said Ivan Abramov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on economic policy.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) approved the design and estimate documentation under the project on reconstruction locks NoNo 15 and 16 which foresees the works on dam No 10. According to the statement, the works will ensure a guaranteed depth of 4 meters for the navigation between Nizhny Novgorod and Gorodets and will increase the capacity of the section from 12 to 32 million tonnes. The works are to be conducted in the framework of the federal project “Development of Seaborne and IWW Transport Infrastructure”.

According to Sergey Kamoza, Deputy Chairman of Volga Basin Administration for hydraulic engineering facilities, allocations for the reconstruction of locks, construction of an additional chamber and a shipping canal between Gorodets and Nizhny Novgorod totaled RUB 21.7 billion.

The Gorodets hydrosystem on the Volga is located 442 km from the Rybinsk hydrosystem and 333 km from the Cheboksary hydrosystem.