2023 May 19 14:00

FESCO and head of Tatarstan discussed implementation of bilateral cooperation in container logistics

The Republic authorities are set to establish a center for transport and logistics integration of foreign trade flows

Andrey Severilov, Chairman of FESCO BoD, and Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, discussed the implementation of bilateral cooperation in container logistics at the XIV International Economic Forum "Russia – the Islamic World: KazanForum", according to FESCO’s press center.

The parties paid attention to the issues related to cooperation in implementation of Tatarstan Government’s initiatives on creation of a center for transport and logistics integration of foreign trade flows, development of container transport and joint projects on training of logistics specialists.

In September 2022, at the Eastern Economic Forum, FESCO and the Government of Tatarstan signed an agreement of intent to develop container transportation which would let the businesses of Tatarstan decrease their transport expenses. In September 2022, FESCO Transportation Group launched the first regular import service from Vladivostok to Kazan, Fesco Kazan Shuttle. Under development is also a new route linking the Republic’s companies with the port of Novorossiysk, and, consequently with the market of the Islamic world and India.

At the KazanForum, FESCO also signed an agreement with the Federal University of Kazan on training of specialists for the logistics industry.

When speaking at the Forum, Andrey Severilov outlined the key challenges of North-South ITC project implementation and the advantages of the route from Russia to India via Iran and the Caspian Sea. He emphasized the need to create a fleet for operation in the Indian Ocean and the development of the Caspian Sea infrastructure. Andrey Severilov declared the Group’s interest in acquisition of a container terminal on the Caspian Sea and also suggested using the river route on the Volga as an alternative to the railway.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 33 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.