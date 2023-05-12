2023 May 12 12:48

Multraship names two Damen tugs in Terneuzen

On Thursday 11th May, Multraship Towage & Salvage named two Damen-built tugs at a Christening ceremony held at Multraship’s home port of Terneuzen, the Netherlands. Multratug 5, a DAMEN Stan Tug 1205 and Multratug 6, a DAMEN ASD Tug 2810, were immediately entered into service upon delivery to Multraship and are currently in operation in the River Scheldt area.

Following the sale of over 200 vessels, the ASD Tug 2810 is Damen’s most successful design to date and can be found operating in harbours all around the world.

The vessels were delivered to Multraship during a period of wider fleet expansion, with the company also adding two ERTVs, Multraship Commander and Multraship Protector, as well as the Multrasalvor 6, a DAMEN Multi Cat and salvage support vessel along with another DAMEN harbour tug, Multratug 9, over the past year. Multraship is a division of the Muller Maritime Group, which has been engaged in the shipping industry for more than 230 years. Multraship’s core activities include harbour towage, salvage & wreck removal, ocean towage and support to offshore energy & dredging industries.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network.