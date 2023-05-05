2023 May 5 07:40

Aker Solutions awarded additional Moho infill wells by TotalEnergies

Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract by TotalEnergies to provide its deepwater standard Subsea Production Systems for three additional infill wells tied-back to the Moho Nord field in the Republic of the Congo, according to the company's release.

Aker Solutions will deliver its standard and configurable deepwater subsea production systems (SPS), including subsea x-mas’ trees (XMT), control systems, wellheads and related tie-ins and distribution systems for the Moho Nord field. The operations will commence directly, with final deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

The Moho field represents more than half of Congo’s oil production, and Aker Solutions has been present in the field since 2013. With this award, Aker Solutions continues a long-standing presence in West Africa while delivering its standardized deepwater technology, enhancing Moho’s potential. This development also deepens the existing technological and commercial ties between Aker Solutions and TotalEnergies.



Moho Nord is a deep offshore oil project situated 75 kilometers off the Congolese coast and at depths of 750 to 1,200 meters. It came on stream in March 2017 and is the largest oil project ever undertaken in the Republic of the Congo. TotalEnergies is the operator of the field (53.5%), with partners Chevron (31.5%) and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (15%).



The contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2023 in the Subsea segment.