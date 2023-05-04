2023 May 4 10:46

Dalreftrans to expand its fleet of container platforms to over 5,400 units by year end

Image source: Dalreftrans

By the end of the year, Dalreftrans (a company of FESCO) is going to increase its fleet of refrigerated containers by 341 units to over 5.4 thousand units. Besides, the company is going to acquire 234 container platforms and 25 diesel generator containers, according to the company’s Telegram.

In line with the development strategy of Dalreftrans, more than 2,800 new reefer containers were acquired in 2021-2022, as well as almost 300 container platforms, 67 gensets and 35 diesel generator containers. By the beginning of April 2023, the company obtained 800 new containers with 400 units of equipment to be supplied by the beginning of the salmon season. The newly acquired equipment is to cover the seasonal demand for reefer containers.

As of today, average age of the company’s reefer containers is about 9 years, almost 1.5 times less than in July 2021.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 33 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.