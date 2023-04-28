2023 April 28 13:23

GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas join forces to develop a large-scale LH2 carrier

GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas have signed an agreement for a Joint Development Project (JDP) to develop a 150,000 m3 capacity liquid hydrogen (LH2) carrier concept design fitted with GTT’s membrane-type containment system, according to GTT's release.

The JDP partners will leverage their combined expertise and know-how to develop a large-scale LH2 carrier concept that can be implemented on an industrial scale for the maritime transport of liquefied hydrogen.

TotalEnergies will work on defining the vessel’s specifications including operational profile;

GTT will design the membrane containment system, considering the constraints related to liquefied hydrogen;

LMG Marin will define the concept design of the LH2 carrier adapted to TotalEnergies’ specifications and taking into account the constraints related to the membrane containment system;

Bureau Veritas will conduct a risk assessment and review the design in accordance with the latest regulatory requirements and will ensure it meets Bureau Veritas’ rules with the goal to deliver an Approval in Principle.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

LMG Marin is an independent ship design, naval architecture and engineering office located in Norway, France, and Poland, with more than 80 years in business.

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe.