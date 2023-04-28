  • Home
  • 2023 April 28 12:16

    APM Terminals MedPort Tangier commissions new equipment for ongoing expansion

    APM Terminals MedPort Tangier in Morocco celebrates a new milestone of its expansion project with the arrival of the first of four batches of new dual Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, according to APM Terminals's release. The two cranes are part of a total of 8 cranes representing a major investment of 117 million EUR.
     
    With outreach of 82 meters, these dual STS cranes can handle cargo vessels of 26 containers in width (or up to 24 000 TEUs in terms of container capacity). This equipment addition is set to significantly increase the capacity and turnaround efficiency of terminal operations, enabling better service to customers and improving overall customer experience through more efficient operations.
     
    New STS cranes join a list of other initiatives at the terminal that jointly contribute to APM Terminals’ decarbonisation targets. These include the addition of 23 hybrid shuttle carriers to the existing fleet of 42, the auto-mooring system which stabilises vessels at berth increasing safety of operations, as well as the shore power initiative the terminal has launched jointly with the Tangier Port Authority. Shore power allows vessels fitted with hybrid mode to connect to electric power while at berth in a port.
     
    With the ongoing expansion project and investments in the pipeline, APM Terminals MedPort Tangier continues its journey towards becoming one of the most advanced and efficient container terminals in the region.
     
    The semi-automated APM Terminals MedPort Tangier (part of the Tanger Med 2 port complex) is one of the most technologically advanced, efficient and safest container terminals in the world. Located on the primary East/West shipping route through the Mediterranean Sea, APM Terminals MedPort Tangier provides a natural transhipment location for cargoes moving on vessels to and from Africa, Europe and the Far East.

    APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.

2023 April 28

