2023 April 26 12:46

FESCO’s container ship Kapitan Shchetinina completed its first voyage and arrived in Saint-Petersburg

Image source: FESCO

The ship will leave for China on April 27

Container ship Kapitan Shchetinina of FESCO Transportation Group has completed its first direct voyage of Deep Sea service FESCO Baltorient Line (FBOL) and arrived in Saint-Petersburg from the Chinese ports, according to FESCO.

The ship has delivered 1,678 TEU (automobiles, electronics, car components and consumer goods). The ship will leave for China on April 27. It will carry timber industry products.

The welcoming ceremony in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg was attended by Maksim Merzlikin, Vice-President, Marine Division and Key Projects, FESCO; Leonid Shlyakhturov, Executive Director, FESCO Integrated Transport (part of FESCO); Nikolay Chetvertko, Director of Far Eastern Shipping Company’s Vladivostok branch; Aleksandr Gorobtsov, Director of the department for Conventional Training at Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping; Galina Shchetinina, niece of Anna Shchetinina whose name is given to the ship.

Image source: FESCO

FBOL is Russia’s first container line between China and the North-West region of Russia via the Suez Canal without transshipment in European ports. The service will operate on the following route: Rizhao – Lianyungang – Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Saint-Petersburg (Bronka terminal) and back. Transit time – about 35 days, frequency — once a month with a prospect of more frequent shipments. Over the year, FESCO is to put up to five new container ships on this line.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 32 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.