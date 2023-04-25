2023 April 25 16:21

Sinotrans and FESCO to launch new services in South-East Asia, Africa and Turkey

The parties also outlined areas of cooperation in transportation of consolidated cargo and project logistics

During its business visit to China, FESCO Transportation Group discussed practical steps towards further expansion of intermodal, sea and railway services between China and Russia with representatives of Sinotrans, one of the world’s largest transport and logistics groups. The parties are set to develop solutions for launching new services in the South-East Asia, Africa and Turkey, says FESCO.

One of the areas of cooperation between FESCO and Sinotrans will be organization of joint services in the SEA ports owned by the Chinese logistics group. The parties will also look into the development of terminal facilities in Russia for distribution of cargoes delivered from China.

The parties also outlined areas of cooperation in transportation of consolidated cargo and project logistics.

Established in 2002, Sinotrans is one of the largest transport and logistics companies of China. Sinotrans has formed its three main business segments including agency and related business, supply chain logistics and e-business, which can provide end-to-end supply chain solutions and one-stop services.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 32 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.