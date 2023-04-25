2023 April 25 12:26

FESCO increased volumes of international shipments by 19% to 342 thousand TEU in 2022

CPV cargo transshipment reached 13.4 million tons

FESCO Transportation Group announces its operating and financial results for the year 2022.

In 2022, FESCO increased volumes of international shipments by 19% to 342 thousand TEU; volumes of intermodal transportations increased by 9% and amounted to 507 thousand TEU; volumes of refrigerated cargo transportations increased by 50% and amounted to 17 thousand TEU; coastal shipments increased by 4% to 84 thousand TEU.

Container transshipment in Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV) rose by 1% to 768 thousand TEU. “Transshipment of containers in Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV) increased by 11 thousand TEU due to development of its own multimodal transportations and attracting additional operators to replace those that left the Russian market. As a result, the volume of cargo transshipment in CPV reached a record level – 13.4 million tons,” reads the statement.

General cargo and oil products transshipment in CPV fell by 1% to 5.138 million tons.

In 2022, revenue of the Group has increased by 43% and constituted 162 639 million rubles; EBITDA has increased 1.5 times and amounted to 71 483 million rubles; “Net debt / EBITDA” indicator demonstrated a historically low level of 0.04х as of 31.12.2022.

Obligations of the Group: 30 610 million rubles under credits and loans; 2 698 million rubles under lease agreements.

According to the statement, the Group’s transport fleet was replenished with seven new vessels, including five vessels under management, as well as contracts for acquisition of four container vessels to develop coastal, foreign trade and special transportations were concluded; container fleet was increased by 31% and reached a record level of 83 298 units; the fleet of fitting platforms was replenished with 1 989 units of 80-foot platforms.

Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FESCO, earlier said FESCO expects container throughput of CPV to reach 840 thousand TEU in 2023 and 1 million TEU in 2025.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 26 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.