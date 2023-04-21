2023 April 21 15:56

Cosco Shipping promotes green intelligent development of new international land-sea trade corridor

On April 3, COSCO SHIPPING Tianjin, together with Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port Group and Port of Singapore Authority (PSA), attended the signing ceremony for the shareholder investment agreement of Beigang New Energy Investment Co., Ltd. in Singapore, according to the company's release.

This is another major step taken by COSCO SHIPPING to implement the series of the important consensus reached at the meeting between the heads of state of the two countries and to promote the green, low-carbon, and intelligent development of the New International Land-sea Trade Corridor between China and ASEAN.

The registered capital of Beigang New Energy Investment is 100 million yuan. The joint venture will commit itself to the in-depth development of new energy projects in Qinzhou Port Area and the logistics park, and building distributed photovoltaic and distributed wind power projects in phases. While deepening cooperation on the supply chain management and digitization of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, it will also cooperate in green port, clean energy and many other fields to help achieve green, low-carbon and intelligent development.