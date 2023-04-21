2023 April 21 13:24

FESCO and Unico Logistics to look into prospects of intermodal transportation between S. Korea and Russia

Logistics services can be developed involving the assets of FESCO in the Far East

FESCO Transportation Group and Unico Logistics Co., a logistics company of Korea, will look into possible cooperation in intermodal transportation on the route between the Republic of Korea and Russia. The parties will consider the prospects of organizing joint logistics services including those involving the assets of FESCO in the Far East, FESCO report.

The agreement was achieved between Andrey Severilov, Chairman of FESCO BoD, and Hyungjoo Park, President & CEO of Unico Logistics.

Unico Logistics offers comprehensive logistics services including transportation by sea/air/railway, project cargo transportation, storage and customs brokerage services, internal and international cargo transportation. The company numbers 43 representative offices worldwide.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 26 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.