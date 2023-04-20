2023 April 20 15:45

Russia and China to develop trans-border intermodal transportation

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group says it is set to develop strategic partnership in trans-border intermodal transportation with Heilongjiang Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd. Xinjiang Energy Resources and China National Chemical Construction Group.

A quadripartite agreement has been signed by Andrey Severilov, Chairman of FESCO BoD with the heads of the groups in Peking during the business visit of FESCO delegation to China.

According to the document, the parties are going to facilitate the development of intermodal transportation between China and Russia and to join hands in construction engineering, technological, financial and innovative activities.

“FESCO is permanently expanding cooperation with Chinese companies, since China has historically been a crucial market for our group and a strategic trading partner for Russia. I am sure the agreement signed today will contribute to the development of new logistics routes and will facilitate the growth of trade between our countries,” said Andrey Severilov.

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 26 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.