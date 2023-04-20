2023 April 20 15:13

APM Terminals Quetzal welcomes Guatemala’s largest ever container ship

This month, APM Terminals Quetzal welcomed the WAN HAI A01, one of Wan Hai Lines’ largest container ships. Built in 2023, the 13,248 TEU ship is 336 metres long and 51 metres wide and has a maximum draught of 15.1 metres. As the largest vessel to ever berth in Guatemala, it marked a new milestone in the country’s history, according to the company's release.

APM Terminals Quetzal is the largest facility between the port of Lázaro Cardenas in México, and the Panama Canal, on the west coast of Central America, and the only Container Terminal in Guatemala that can efficiently accommodate vessels of this size. Beyond size, the terminal delivers efficiency, security, control and cargo management with a state-of-the art operating system, a 350m quay, 14.5m draft and three Super Post Panamax Ship-to-Shore cranes (with outreach spanning 20 containers).



The WAN HAI A01 is the first of a fleet of similar sized vessels that will now call at APM Terminals Quetzal. The terminal is operating at 66% occupancy and can therefore efficiently handle this growing number of larger vessels.



THE WAN HAI A01 is part of WAN HAI Lines Asia-South America weekly service which calls Lazaro Cardenas – Puerto Quetzal – Callao – Guayaquil – Manzanillo – Pusan – Kaohsiung – Shekou - Hong Kong – Ningbo – Shanghai – Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas.