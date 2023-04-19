2023 April 19 11:19

FESCO and SAKSHAM to organize direct services between Indian and Russian ports

They will create a reliable base for expanding the range of cargoes and the cargo turnover between the countries

FESCO Transportation Group and Indian logistics group SAKSHAM have agreed on the development of cargo shipping from India to Russia. The parties are planning to organize direct services from the ports of Mundra and Nhava Sheva to the ports of Novorossiysk and Saint-Petersburg and back as well as to study the potential cargo base for a possible service between the ports of Channi and Vladivostok, according to FESCO.

Besides, the companies have agreed to consider the prospects of cooperation in the area of project logistics for transportation of oversize and overweight cargoes and to develop joint IT solutions for shipping and for Commercial Port of Vladivostok (a company of FESCO).

An agreement of intention was signed at TransRussia by Andrey Severilov, Chairman of FESCO BoD, and Ashish Sheth, Chairman of the Saksham Group.

“Sea services planned for launching with our Indian colleagues will create a reliable base for expanding the range of cargoes and the cargo turnover between our countries,” commented Andrey Severilov.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 26 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.