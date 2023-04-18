2023 April 18 15:01

FESCO organizes transportation of Azot JSC products to Middle East, East and South-East Asia

Container trains are to be delivered to Russian ports and further to the ports of destination

FESCO Transportation Group will organize export transportation of cargo from the Kemerovo based joint stock company Azot (KJSC Azot) to the countries of the Middle East, East and South-East Asia. The intermodal transportation will include shipment of cargo by container trains from Kemerovo to Russian ports and further to the ports of destination, says the Group.

The agreement of intent was signed at TransRussia exhibition by Leonid Shlyakhturov, Executive Director of FESCO Integrated Transport (a company of FESCO), and Grigory Lyashko, Director of Trade House Azot, subsidiary of KJSC Azot.

KJSC Azot is among the leading companies of Russia’s chemical industry. It specializes in production of nitrogen fertilisers and ammonium nitrate for agricultural and industrial purposes. It is the second largest producer of caprolactam and the fifth largest producer of nitrogen fertilisers in Russia.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 26 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.