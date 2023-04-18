2023 April 18 09:23

FESCO and UTS set to develop transportation of chemical feedstock between Russia and South-East Asia

The parties agreed to establish optimal logistics schemes

FESCO Transportation Group and UTS will establish cooperation for the development of export/import transportation of chemical feedstock and food ingredients between Russia and the countries of South-East Asia, India and Turkey. The parties have agreed to apply optimal logistics schemes and solutions in transportation of UTS cargo, according to FESCO.

The agreement of intent was signed at TransRussia exhibition by Leonid Shlyakhturov, Executive Director of FESCO Integrated Transport (a company of FESCO), and Pavel Osipov, UTS Logistics Director.

UTS is the distribution partner in Russia & CIS for specialty chemicals, additives and ingredients.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 26 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.