2023 April 13 11:55

APM Terminals Pipavav, Maersk and PRCL partner for innovative new block train service

For the first time, APM Terminals Pipavav, Maersk and Pipavav Rail Corporation Ltd (PRCL) have joined forces to provide a customised block train service for a single consignee - Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure. The new service will operate via the fast, secure and more sustainable Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), according to the company's release.

The first 48-wagon rake of specialist Spine Cars arrived at APM Terminals Pipavav this week. A new concept for India, spine Cars also known as BLSS wagons are 25T axle load flat cars designed to transport all types of containers, for greater flexibility. They use a sturdy and lighter frame which increases a rake's carrying capacity by 7.4%, making it more commercially advantageous.



Rail transportation is widely recognized as an environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to road transport. APM Terminals Pipavav offers several services to support the growth of rail, including rail out of import containers under the same bill of lading. This means that containers are discharged and stacked for railing out together on same rake.



For this new service APM Terminals Pipavav provides rail infrastructure and connectivity from the port to Sonepat via the new Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), while Maersk offers a complete solution from ocean to last-mile delivery, including Custom House Brokerage (CHB) services.



With existing – future-proof – infrastructure, APM Terminals Pipavav was the first Port in India to connect to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. A 269km broad gauge railway line connects the Port directly to the new Western DFC in two locations: Mehsana and Ahmedabad.

The DFC is dedicated to transporting freight at higher speed with increased load-carrying capacity, up to 6.2 million TEUs in total, reducing operating costs in India for rail freight significantly – making it a game changer for businesses and economies in India. With electric trains (between Pipavav and Jodhpur), the DFC is expected to contribute to saving 457 million tonnes of emissions in 30 years

The DFC can also help in reducing detention & demurrage costs for customers who import & export high volumes. Customers may no longer need to clear all import boxes at the port – instead, they can use the DFC's fast rail connection to clear the boxes at an ICD, and then return the box within the stipulated free time.